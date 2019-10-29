PARK HILL SCHOOL FACILITY

Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince, said the path is now clear for the refurbishing of the Park Hill Primary School.

He was addressing this morning’s official opening of the Paul Best Center and the temporary relocation of the Park Hill Primary School.

Minister Prince said the facility was built to accommodate the students of the Park Hill Primary School, while repairs are being conducted on the school.

Minister Prince said this is one of several projects being undertaken by the government to improve the teaching/learning environment at the various educational institutions.







