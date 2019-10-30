GEOTHRMAL SITE

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is working assiduously to improve the energy situation, through the Geothermal Project.

The exploratory drilling phase of the project is being carried out at Bamboo Range, at a cost of 21-million US dollars.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Chatoyer National Park at Rabacca on Monday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that drilling on the second well at the Geothermal Site at Bamboo Range has produced positive indications of permeability and temperature.

The Prime Minister said the Government will be acquiring equipment for additional testing to be carried out at the Geothermal Site.







