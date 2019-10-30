VINCY EXPO WRAP

The Everything Vincy Expo which is spearheaded by Invest SVG, will climax later today.

The expo which began last Friday is showcasing exhibitors of Vincentian Products and Services as well as live entertainment.

Communications Officer at Invest SVG, Jamillo Soso-Vincent says patrons attending today’s event will be treated to performances from Bequia Band Infinity.

She said this will be followed by the official closing ceremony at the Geest Terminal in Kingstown.

The closing ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







