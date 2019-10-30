GREGGS T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

The Knock-Out Round of the Caesar’s Real Estate/HAIROUN/FLOW Greggs Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship took place last weekend, at the Greggs Playing Field.

Caesar’s Real Estate Nar Fren Dem defeated RAS-FARCO by 44 runs in a match reduced to 17-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Caesar’s Real Estate Nar Fren Dem 131 for 7 off 17-overs; (Ceon Phillips 56; Philmon Baptiste 3 for 6), RAS-FARCO 87 off 17-overs; (Wayne Garraway 4 for 19, Cody Jarvis 3 for 21).

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force beat Israel Bruce Chambers Smashers by 4 wickets in a match reduced to 17-overs because of a late start as well.

The scores: Israel Bruce Law Chambers Smashers 158 for 6 off 20-overs; (Keno Matthews 60 not out, St Clair Dickson 33 not out; O’Keiph Andrews 3 for 24).

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 159 for 4 wickets off 15.1-overs; (Salvan Browne 58, Andrew Thomas 47).







