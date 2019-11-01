RICHLAND PARK 9-A-SIDE FOOTBALL RESULTS

In Group “A” of the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-a-side Football Championship, Cane End thumped Pride and Joy Under-16, 10-2 at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

Former National striker, Shandell Samuel netted 6 of the goals for Cane End, whose other goals were scored by Theron Miller (3), J’VAR Francis (1), and they benefitted from an own goal scored by Pride and Joy Under-16. Devonte Joseph converted both goals for Pride and Joy.

The Championship will continue tomorrow at the same venue.







