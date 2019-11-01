NLA NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday, Fancy Village and Biabou Village played to a 1 – 1 draw at the Chilli Playing field, in the Harioun NLA North East Football League. Tyson Brackin netted in the10th minute for Fancy Village while Azim Richards scored for Biabou Village.

Action continues this afternoon at the Chilli Playing Field from 4:15. Langley Park will meet Greggs Village in a Group B preliminary match.

By way of announcement the climax of the futsal segment initially scheduled for Friday November 1st 2019 is now rescheduled for Saturday November 2nd 2019 at the Chilli Hardcourt from 6:30, in the evening.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related