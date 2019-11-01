NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

The National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will continue this weekend at the Dauphine Playing Field.

At 1:00, tomorrow afternoon, Fairbairn United Spartans will clash with Coreas Distribution, and at 3:00, COMPUTEC Older Boys will take on New Level.

On Sunday morning, at 10:00, Owia Young Strikers will come against Bruce Law Chambers Smashers, then at 12:30, Sion Hill Tallawahs will oppose Dr. Thomas Injectors, and Owia Young Strikers will meet Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars at 3:00 in the final match of the day.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related