BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, A Tyrese Williams goal gave Largo Height a 1-nil victory over Triangle Academy in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division of the Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Blossom (2) and System Three (2) played to a one all draw. EL-LO-TAE Bynoe scored for Blossom (2), and Kareem Davis converted for System Three (2).

Volcanoes (2) won by default over Belfongo.

This afternoon, at 4:35, KFC will meet BMC Combiners in the Firms Division at the same venue.







