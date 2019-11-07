The Centre for Enterprise Development {CED} will commemorate Global Entrepreneurship Week from November 18th to 22nd under the theme “Preparing the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs”.

The week of activities will begin with Radio Addresses by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, and General Manager of CED, Felix Lewis.

Other activities include a Youth Business and entrepreneurship Training Seminar at the Barrouallie Technical Institute. As well as the Campden Park Technical Institute.

A Panel Discussion with the Entrepreneurship Club at the Community College will also be held on November 22nd.

Global Entrepreneurship Week is the world’s largest celebration of the innovators and job creators who launch start-ups that bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and expand human welfare.







