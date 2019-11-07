RICHLAND PARK 9-A-SIDE FOOTBALL RESULTS

Hill 16 swamped BEEFY’s Convenient Shop Highlanders 17-1 in Group “A” of the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-A-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

The in-form, Deomaji Samuel scored (9) goals for Hill 16, Joshua Lucas converted (4), Emmanuel O.G-BON-NAYA (2), and there were a goal each by Zimron Thomas and Curdiz Oliver, while Hensroy Browne netted for BEEFY’s Convenient Shop Highlanders.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Prime Time will meet BEEFY’s Convenient Shop Highlanders Masters in Group “B” at 4:30.







