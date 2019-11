Spring Village hammered Biabou 7-1, in Group “A” of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, yesterday afternoon.

Kadeem Duncan scored (4) goals for Spring Village, and Akram Edwards (3), while Kareem Grant converted for Biabou.

The League will continue on Friday, when Diamonds Village meet Owia Village in a Group “B” preliminary encounter also at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.







