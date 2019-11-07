OECS SWIMMING TOURNEMENT SET FOR SVG

St Lucia has strengthened its team for this year’s OECS Swimming Championships this weekend by adding swimmers, Adam STRAM-BURG, Nicolas Mc Lennon and Luke Zephir to its squad.

STRAM-BURG who attends the University of LETH-BRIDGE in Alberta, Canada will compete in the Freestyle and Breaststroke events. Mc Lennon’s strongest event is the backstroke, while Zephir graduated from the Plymouth Leaner College in England with a Degree in Sports Development and Management.

The 29th OECS Swimming Championships will take place at Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre in Ratho Mill from tomorrow to Sunday.

Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines will compete in the Championships being held in St Vincent and the Grenadines for the second time.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related