In the Men’s Elite Division of the National Volleyball Championships, Coalition beat Gremlins, 25-19, 24-26, 16-25, 25-13, 15-17 at the Girls High School Hard Court, last Saturday.

At the same venue, tomorrow afternoon, Unique Touch will square-off with Gremlins (1) in the Men’s Group “B” at 4:45.







