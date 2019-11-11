BIABOU T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Top Notch and Nice Radio Clinchers won matches in the Biabou Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Biabou Playing Field on the weekend.

Top Notch defeated OTR Strikers by 51 runs.

The scores: Top Notch 146 for 9 off 20-overs; (Orwin Byron 41, Israel Baptiste 18; Frankie Baptiste 2 for 21, Jemot Brackin 2 for 24).

OTR Strikers 95 off 14.2-overs; (Frankie Baptiste 39; Israel Baptiste 3 for 19, Rasheed Rogers 3 for 29).

Nice Radio Clinchers gained a 10-wicket win over Argyle International Airport (AIA).

The scores: Argyle International Airport (AIA) 29 off 12-overs; (Romano Pierre 4 wickets for 3 runs, Donaldson 2 for 8, Shamroy Bailey 2 for 8).

Nice Radio Clinchers 30 for no wickets off 3.4-overs; (Romano Pierre 23 not out).

The other scheduled match between the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Jackson Trading One Team was postponed due to a wet field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related