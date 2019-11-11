INDIA BEAT WINDIES-WOMEN’S 2ND T20 CRICKET

India Women defeated West Indies Women by 10 wickets with 57 balls remaining in the 2nd Twenty/20 International at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia yesterday.

The scores: West Indies Women 103 for 7 off 20-overs; CHA-DEAN Nation 32, Hayley Matthews 23; DEEP-TI Sharma 4 for 10).

India Women 104 for no wickets off 10.3-overs; SHA-FALI Sharma 69 not out, SMRI-TI MAND-HANA 30 not out).

India Women lead the 5-match series 2-nil. The 3rd match is scheduled for Thursday at the Guyana National Stadium.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related