OECS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS RESULTS

In the 3-Day 29th Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Swimming Championships, Grenada won the overall title at Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre in Ratho Mill, on Sunday.

Grenada Boys earned 660 points and their Girls 589 points for a total of 1, 249 points. Second was St Lucia 1,121.50 points overall, with 641 points for Boys and 480.50 points for Girls. St Vincent and the Grenadines finished third after their Boys totaled 527 points and their Girls 589 points for an overall total of 1, 116 points.

The other countries in the Championships were Antigua and Barbuda (Boys 348, Girls 446.20 for a total of 794.50), and St Kitts and Nevis (Girls 57.50 for a total of 57.50).







