Green Lava Labs, a Medicinal Cannabis Cultivation Company will be launched here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines today.

In July this year, Green Lava SVG Incorporated, was among the first companies to be granted a Class-C Medical Marijuana Cultivation license.

This allows them to extract, import, export, dispense and cultivate up to 25 Acres of cannabis.

Following this development, Green Lava Labs took the decision to make St. Vincent and the Grenadines its flagship headquarters for the Caribbean.

Green Lava’s first five-acre Farm will have a capacity of over eight thousand pounds per year and future plans to reach the full capacity of its allowed 25 acres that should bring the yearly yield of over 35-thousand pounds.

The launch ceremony, to be held at the Green Lava Farms in Queensbury, will be addressed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, a Senior Official of the Medical Cannabis Authority and officials from Green Lava Labs.

The launch ceremony begins at ten this morning, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

A shuttle between the parking area at the Vermont Police Station and the Farm will be available from 9:30 a.m.







