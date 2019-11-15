The Girls High School, West St George Secondary School and Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School advanced to the Finals of the Junior and Senior Secondary Schools Netball Championships after victories in the semi-finals at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, yesterday afternoon.

In the Junior Championship, Girls High School defeated Bethel High School 29-25 in one semi-final, while West St. George Secondary School beat North Union Secondary School 17-16.

In the Senior Championship, GHS won from Georgetown Secondary School Gladiators 25-18, and Troumaca- Ontario Mustangs defeated Mountain View Adventist Academy 29-14.

The third-place playoffs will be held next Friday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex where Bethel High School Alphas will play against North Union Secondary School in the Junior Division, and Mountain View Adventist Academy will meet Georgetown Secondary School Gladiators in the Senior Division.

The Junior and Senior Division Finals will be played on 23rd November at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex. The Girls High School will meet West St George Secondary School in the Junior Final, after which Girls High School and Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs will contest the Senior Division Final.







