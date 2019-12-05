SVG GYMNASTICS TEAM WINS BIG IN JAMAICA

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Gymnastics team put in good performance in the Jamaica Classic which was held from 30th November to 1st December at the new Jamaica National Training Centre, in Kingston.

Team SVG was comprised of Latisha Sutherland, Lydia Sutherland, Jordane Charles, Sternique Pope, Sache-Ann Weekes, Mia Castello, and Amelia Williams.

The team’s Head Coach was Kerry Williams, while Natasha Williams was Chaperone, and La Prise Williams was a Head Beam Judging Official.

Coach Kerry said, “This was our first competition for 2020, and we are off to a solid start, the girls did very well.”

Team SVG competed against Antigua, United States of America, six teams from Jamaica and two from Trinidad, however, the young SVG Team was able to leave a mark by capturing 2nd Place (Level 2 Team), Sternique Pope winning 1st Place All-around Champion and Highest Score of the Day, Sache-Ann Weekes 2nd Place All-Around winner, as well as, Jordane Charles Vault Champion and 3rd Place all-round Winner. Level 2 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞: 1st Place Vault Champion 3rd Place Bars 1st Place Balance Beam Champion 1st Place Floor Champion 1st Place All-Around Level 3 Jordane Charles: 1st Place Vault Champion 2nd Place Uneven Bars 3rd Place All-Around *Highest Score of the Day Award.



Level 2 Sache-Ann Weekes: 2nd Place Vault and Bars 3rd Place Beam 5th Place Floor 2nd Place All-Around Level 2 𝐋𝐲𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧d: 6th Place Vault 3rd Place Beam

Pre-Com Amelia Williams: 2nd Place Vault 3rd Place Floor 4th Place All-Around

Pre-Comp Mia Castello: 4th Place Vault 5th Place Floor 6th Place Beam

The team is now in preparation for the Manhattan Classic Gymnastics Competition, which will take place in New York, January 25-27 2020. For more information contact LaPrise and Kerry Williams: (784) 455-4073.







