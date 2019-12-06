INDIA BEAT WEST INDIES-1ST T20 CRICKET

Host India defeated the West Indies by 6 wickets with 8 balls remaining in the 1st Twenty/20 International Cricket match at Hyderabad in India today.

The scores: West Indies 207 for 5 off 20-overs; (Shimron Hetmyer 56, Evin Lewis 40, Kieron Pollard 37, Brandon King 31, Jason Holder 24 not out; YUZ-VEN-DRA Chalal 2 for 35).

India 209 for 5 off 20-overs; (captain Virat Kohli 94 not out, KL Rahul 62; left-arm spinner, Kharry Pierre 2 for 44, Kieron Pollard 1 for 10, left-arm-spinner, Sheldon Cottrell 1 for 24).

The second match is scheduled for Sunday.







