POLICE TALENT

Local Police Officers will again showcase the talents in the highly anticipated Police Caroling Contest, set to take place tonight.

Eight Senior and eight Junior Choirs will compete in the Caroling Contest at the Central Police Station in Kingstown, beginning at 7 p.m.

Coordinator of the Caroling Contest, ASP Junior Simmons said the event forms part of the organization’s thrust to garner public confidence and he is anticipating an increase in attendance this year.

Fire Busters will be defending their title in the senior category, while the Sandy Bay Police Youth Club Carolers will be defending their crown in the junior category.

The Competition will feature guest appearances from a number of local Artistes, including Carlton “CP” Hall, The Bowmans, The Gazetted Officers’ Choir, the Police Christmas Choir and others. Music will be provided by the Police Band.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related