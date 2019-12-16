CUBA SVG AMBASSADOR

The newly accredited Ambassador of the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, H.E. José Manuel Ventura presented letters of credence to Governor General, Her Excellency Susan Dougan, last week Thursday December 12, 2019,

Ambassador Ventura will be the Resident Ambassador of the Cuban Embassy here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The new Ambassador also met with Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jomo Thomas, and Vice President of the Opposition New Democratic Party, St. Clair Leacock.

Ambassador Ventura was the First Secretary of the Embassy of Cuba and held the position of Counselor at the General Department of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba.

The Republic of Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines established relations on 26th May, 1992.







