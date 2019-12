INDIA BEAT WINDIES-2ND ODI CRICKET RESULTS

West Indies suffered a 107-run defeat to host India in the 2nd One Day International Cricket match today.

The scores: India 387 for 5 off 50-overs; (Rohit Sharma 159, KL Rahul 102, Shreyas Iyer 53, wicket-keeper/batsman RIS-HABH Pant 39; left-arm, fast bowler, Sheldon Cottrell 2 for 83, captain Kieron Pollard 1 for 20, Keemo Paul 1 for 57, Alzarri Joseph 1 for 68).

West Indies 280 off 43.3-overs; (Shai Hope 78, Nicolas Pooran 75, Keemo Paul 46, Evin Lewis 30; Mohammad Shami 3 for 39, Kuldeep Yadav 3 for 52, Ravindra Jadeja 2 for 74).

The series now level at 1-1, with the 3rd and final match scheduled for Sunday at Cuttack.







