Afe Lucas was voted the Most Outstanding Player in this year’s National Junior Christmas Tennis Tournament which ended at the National Tennis Centre in Villa, last Saturday.

Lucas won the Girls Under-12 and Under-14 Singles Titles, and teamed up with Yasmine Sandy to clinch the Girls Under-14 Doubles Title.

The other winners of the Championships were Zachary Mc Lawrence in the Boys Under-10 Singles; Danielle Clarke in the Girls Under-10 Singles; Angello Morgan in the Boys Under-12 Singles; Afe Lucas in the Girls Under-12 Singles; Che Connell in the Boys Under-14 Singles; Afe Lucas in the Girls Under-14 Singles; Afi Lucas in the Boys Under-16 Singles; Akeil De Roche in the Boys Under-18 Singles; Angello Morgan and Jaiden Bowens in the Boys Under-14 Doubles, Afe Lucas and Yasmine Sandy in the Girls Under-14 Doubles.

More than 35 Junior Tennis Players in St Vincent and the Grenadines competed in this year’s National Junior Christmas Tennis Championships from 14th to 21st December at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.







