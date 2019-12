In this year’s Annual Calliaqua Christmas Morning Football Championship, Older Boys defeated Young Boys 3-1 to reclaim the title at the Calliaqua Playing Field, on Wednesday.

Reginald “PUFF” Payne netted two of the goals, with the other by Randolph “STICKY” Williams.

The next Football event will be the Calliaqua New Year’s Day five-a-side Competition scheduled for the Culture Pot Square.







