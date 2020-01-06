FARMERS WORK TOGETHER

An appeal is being made for farmers to work together for the continued development of the local Agricultural Sector.

This appeal was made by President of the Poultry Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Adrian Lewis, as he announced that no eggs were imported for the Christmas Season, as local Egg Producers were able to meet the demand for eggs on the local market.

Mr. Lewis said while competition exists in the Agricultural Industry, farmers also need to realize when they can work together to enhance their business.

Mr. Lewis said while a number of challenges still exist in the local Agricultural Sector they will continue to work to have these issues addressed.

He said the Poultry Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue its discussions with its members before they publicize other developmental issues which they are hoping to have addressed.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related