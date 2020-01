Law enforcement is appealing to local conductors to renew their permits as soon as possible to avoid conflict with the law.

The encouragement came from Corporal Bob during the Traffic Tips aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Corporal Bob said conductors should seek to pay for their permits at the beginning of the year as it expires on December 31st in any given year.







