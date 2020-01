MISS NOREEN AGATHA DELPESCHE of Long Wall, Kingstown died on Friday January 10th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 26th at the Church of God of Prophecy (The Greens). The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van Soon Come and the bus driven by Keneil from Chateaubelair.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related