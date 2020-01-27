A National Livestock Census is currently being conducted here by the Animal Health and Production Division in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The Ministry said the objective is to gather data on the current livestock population in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The data will be used to identify the number of animals in the national stock for prediction of food security in local animal protein.

The Ministry said the information will also be used to give scientific rigor to the animal disease surveillance and surveys that are undertaken on a yearly basis.

The census will include the number of goats, sheep, cattle, pigs, rabbits, chicken, ducks and creole chicken.

The Ministry of Agriculture is soliciting the co-operation of the public as the enumerators visit homes and farms across the country.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related