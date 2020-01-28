ESC PREPAREDNESS WORKSHOP

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will be collaborating with USAID and Chemonics to host an Emergency Supply Chain Preparedness Workshop today.

The workshop will be held at the Conference room of the SVG Mission of Seventh-Day Adventists, formerly the Shepherds building, at Old Montrose, Kingstown.

The purpose of this workshop is to review best practices in Emergency Supply Chain (ESC) and develop a playbook to manage ESC, tailored to the top infectious disease threats for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event began at nine this morning.







