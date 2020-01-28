TEAM ATHLETICS SVG

Vincentian athletes won 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals at the Joseph Payne Memorial Classic in Barbados, last weekend.

Ulanda Lewis of High Performance Athletics Club won the Girls Under-17 100 metres in 12.19 seconds and was second in the Girls Under-17 200 metres in 24.86 seconds.

The second gold medal was won by Rhea Hoyte, also of High Performance Club. She was first in the 200 metres Girls Under-17 in 24.81 seconds, with Ulanda Lewis placing second in the event in 24.86 seconds.



Nellie Ambriton of EXCEL Track Club won the third gold medal in Boys Under-17 400 metres with a time of 40 seconds. Amal Glasgow, also of Excel Track Club took the bronze medal in the event when he finished in 50.72 seconds.

Ambriton also won a bronze medal with a 3rd place finish in the 800 metres in a time 2 minutes, 34 seconds.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related