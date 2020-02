MS AMBROZINE SHERNA MILLER of Richland Park died in the USA on Tuesday January 21st at the age of 63. The funeral takes place on Sunday February 9th at the Goshen Temple Seventh Day Adventist Church. The viewing begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Pine Lawn Memorial Park, USA.







