SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL FIXTURES

The 5th and final round of matches in the Quick Cash Corporation St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Basketball Championship will be played This afternoon at the Vale Sports Complex.

At 1:20, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club will meet the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

At 2:30, the Medical Schools Combined, who has already secured a berth in the final, will play against the Division of Teacher Education, and at 3:20, the Blue Chip Basketball Academy will oppose the Division of Technical and Vocational Studies.







