St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Football Team and Guyana Under-20 will play their Group “A” opening match of the CONCACAF Under-20 Football Championship at 6:00, this evening in Nicaragua.

The Championship began last Saturday when Nicaragua Under-20 dominated their match against the U. S Virgin Islands beating them 8-nil.







