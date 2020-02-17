2020 TBPO FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP OPENED

Newcomers, Flick WA-KAN-DA made a winning start to this year’s Coreas Distribution/COMSPORT/XTREME FM Top Belair Progressive Organisation 9-a-side Football Championship with a 2-1 victory over defending champions, Catalans at the Dauphine Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

16 of the 20 registered teams took part in yesterday afternoon’s Opening Ceremony in which Flick WA-KAN-DA was also adjudged the Best Dressed Team on Parade.

Group “A” comprises Rona FC, Hackers FC, Conquering Lions Masters, Sentry Insurance FC, Coreas Ovaltine FC, Edward Conliffe Wolves FC, ASCO, Sylvester Engineering Dream FC, COMSPORT Lava, and Dove Construction Worriers.

In Group “B” are Curtis King Conquering Lions, Open Integration Experience, Flick WA-KAN-DA, Cole Trucking Sunset Strikers, Young Gunners, COMPUTEC All Stars, Brotherhood, Catalans, 1998 Hill Side Rollers and Mackerson XXX Older Boys.

Addresses were delivered by Government and Football Officials as well as representatives of the sponsors.

At 4:30, this afternoon, Roma FC will clash with Sentry Insurance Champions FC at the same venue.







