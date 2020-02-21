NLA NATIONAL CRICKET WEEKEND FIXTURES

The National Cricket Championships will continue this weekend with matches in the National Lotteries Authority Premier and First Division and the Women’s Super40 Championship.

In the Premier Division Championship, FLOW Radcliffe will meet Guardian General Saints at the Arnos Vale (1) Playing Field, and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) will play against FLOW Team Rivals at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

In the National Lotteries Authority First Division 50-overs Championship on Sunday, Pollard Investments North Windward Combined will oppose Victors (2) at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field, St. Vincent Distillers Glamorgan will face Strike Eagles at the Stubbs Playing Field, and Corea’s Distribution Belfongo will do battle with Keegan’s Bequia XI at the Buccament Playing Field.

In the National Women’s 40-overs Division Championship tomorrow, champions, United Survivors will take on Radcliffe Girls at the Stubbs Playing Field.







