TBPO FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, Young Gunners and ASCO won matches in the Coreas Distribution/COMSPORT/XTREME FM Top Belair Progressive Organisation 9-a-side Football Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.



In Group “B”, Young Gunners defeated COMSPORT All Stars 2-1, and ASCO defeated COMSPORT Larva 3-1 in Group “A”.

On Saturday, Mackerson XXX Older Boys edged Cole Trucking Sunset Strikers 3-2 in another Group “B” match.

This afternoon at 4:30, Hackers International FC will meet Sylvester Engineering Dream FC in Group “A” at the Dauphine Playing Field.







