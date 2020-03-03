NATIONAL PREMIER DIVISION CRICKET RESULTS

In the National Lotteries Authority National Premier Division Championship, Opening batsman, Rickford Walker scored 170 runs to lead the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Team (2) to victory by an innings and 130 runs over Victor (1) at the Sion Hill Playing Field, last Sunday.

The scores: Victors (1) 63; (Romario Bibby 3 for 21, Darius Martin 3 for 31) and 124; (Darius Martin 3 for 21).

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) 317 for 6 declared; (Rickford Walker 170, Kevin Abraham 38).

The weekend’s other National Premier Division match between FLOW Rivals and FLOW Radcliffe ended in a draw at the Park Hill Playing Field at the Park Hill Playing Field.

The scores: FLOW Rivals 296; (Lindon James 96, Hyron Shallow 72, Asif Hooper 4 for 102, Rasheed Fredericks 4 for 55).

FLOW Radcliffe 117; (Hyron Shallow 6 for 24).







