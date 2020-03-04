NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

COMPUTEC VINCY Masters outplayed newcomers Beachfront North Leeward Masters beating them 6-1 in Group “B” of the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship at Victoria Park, last night.

Odale Cupid and Rohan Keizer netted two goals for COMPUTEC VINCY Masters, whose other two goals were scored by Kenlyn Gonsalves, and Michael John scored from the penalty spot.

Christopher Howe netted the goal for Beachfront North Leeward Masters.

In another Group “B” match, National Properties Third World Richmond Hill Masters gained a 6-nil victory over Barrouallie Masters.

The goals were scored by Deptor Culzac (2), Delroy Trimmingham (2), and a goal each by Olanzo Bute and Cornelius Cyrus.

Two goals by former national striker, Shandell Samuel gave Layou Masters a 2-nil win over Largo Height Masters in Group “A”.

The Championship continues tomorrow.







