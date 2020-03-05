KFC ST GEORGE UNDER-13 CRICKET TOURNEY

Coreas Distribution Gomea Methodist School and Allan’s Bakery Sion Hill Government School won opening matches in the KFC St George Under-13s, Twenty/20 Cricket Championship, last Sunday.

At the Madam Louis Playing Field in Belair, Coreas Distributions Gomea Methodist School defeated BDO Belair Primary School by 107 runs.

The scores: Coreas Distributions Gomea Methodist School 193 for 5 off 20-overs; (M-BEKE King 58, Zorony Glasgow 20; Malachi Bascombe 3 for 30), BDO Belair Primary School 86 off 15-overs; (Keyron Patterson 3 for 23, Jada Hazell 2 for 18, Jeremy Martin 2 for 23).

Allan’s Bakery Sion Hill Government School beat Log Enterprises Dorsetshire Hill Government School by 10 wickets at the Dorsetshire Hill Playing Field.

The scores: Log Enterprises Dorsetshire Hill Government School 94 for off 20-overs; (Ezekiel Ashton 18; Leslie Cadougan 2 for 18).

Allan’s Bakery Sion Hill Government School 96 for no wicket off 12.2-overs; (Leslie Cadougan 25 not out, David Butler 16 not out. The Championship will continue next weekend.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related