NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters defeated Beachfront North Leeward Masters 1-nil in Group “B” of the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship at Victoria Park on Saturday night.

Kimani Phillips netted the winning goal.

Largo Height Masters beat Bequia Masters 4-1 in Group “A”. Seymore Bailey scored two of the goals for Largo Height Masters, with one each by Emery Bailey and Nicolas Ollivierre. The goal for Bequia Masters was converted by David Blucher.

A goal by Rohan John gave Barrouallie Masters a 1-nil victory over COMPUTEC VINCY Masters in another Group “B” match.

Tomorrow evening at 6:00, SESCO Masters will clash with Calliaqua Masters, later at 7:00, Royal Rootz Masters will tackle Greggs Masters, and at 8:00, COMPUTE VINCY Masters will play against South Leeward Masters.







