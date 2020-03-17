HOSPITAL HEALTH

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment yesterday informed the public of the temporary closure of the Accident and Emergency Department of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and suspension of visiting hours.

In a statement on the issue, the Ministry advised persons with flu-like symptoms to call ahead so an assessment could be made before accessing healthcare services.

The Ministry explained that yesterday afternoon, a member of the public experiencing flu-like symptoms arrived at the Accident and Emergency Department seeking care. It said, out of an abundance of caution, emergency services were temporarily relocated to the Kingstown District Clinic, while the patient was being assessed.

The Ministry also advised of the temporary relocation of the services normally offered at the Kingstown District Clinic to the following health facilities until further notice: Sion Hill; Calliqua Clinic; Stubbs Polyclinic; Campden Park Clinic; and Buccament Polyclinic

Additionally visiting hours at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital remain suspended temporarily.

The Ministry said it will continue to update the public in a timely manner.







