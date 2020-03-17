PRYME LAUNCH

An official launch was held today, for the Promotion of Youth Microenterprises, or PRYME programme.

During his Budget address last month, Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves said the PRYME programme will seek to put $2 million in grant funds in the hands of young businesspersons in 2020.

He said the programme will complement existing entrepreneurial-support initiatives by identifying promising microenterprises and start-ups that could benefit from injections of financial or managerial capital.

The PRYME programme expects to reach over 200 young entrepreneurs in 2020, with cash grants between $3,000.00 and $40,000.00.

The launch took place during a Media Conference at the Cabinet Room at 10 a.m. and was addressed by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves.







