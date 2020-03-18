NO NEW COVID CASES

The Ministry of Health wellness and the environment says there are No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in SVG.

The announcement was made by Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Luke Browne via his Facebook page yesterday.

The results from the most recent set of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency CARPHA lab for testing all returned negative of COVID-19.

Among the individuals tested were the Trinidadian LIAT passenger and the patient who presented herself at the Accident and Emergency Department at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Monday.

The Minister said the public will be continuously informed every step of the way on matters related to COVID-19.







