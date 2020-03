Deputy Comptroller at Inland Revenue Department Martina Primus said a number of payments due March 31st have been extended to Friday April 17TH 2020.

Ms. Primus said the decision to extend the deadline was taken as a means of combatting the spread of the corona virus disease Covid-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ms. Primus said several measures have also been implemented at the Inland Revenue Department to avoid overcrowding.







