POLICE ON MUSIC

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has notified the public that all permission to play amplified music in any public place or in any private premises is cancelled until further notice.

The Police say this is as a result of the precautionary measures adopted by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to treat with the spread of Coronavirus and COVID- 19.

The Police say this action is being taken by authority vested in the Commissioner of Police under Section 17 of the Noise Act, Chapter 278 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009.

Members of the public are also being advised to adhere to the social distancing guidelines that have been issued by the Ministry of Health and the Environment, and to stay safe and act responsibly at all times.







