VINTAS MEETING

The Vincentian Transportation Association VINTAS said it will be suspending its services effective tomorrow (Wednesday, April 8th.)

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, yesterday to discuss the increased exposure to COVID-19 faced by members of the Association

The Association said the meeting unanimously decided that in order to reduce the exposure of VINTA’s members to contracting the COVID-19 virus, suspending our services effective Wednesday is in the best interest of all Vincentians.

VINTAS has advised the travelling public to make alternative transportation arrangements where necessary.

It notes that our decision to withdraw our services is predicated on the safety of our membership, the traveling public and all Vincentians.

The association said it will assess the situation on or before April 20th, 2020 and communicate accordingly.

The association said its goal is to do its part with the government and people of SVG in the best management of this pandemic and is appreciative of the commitment the Government has made to the minibus sector in recognition of the effects of COVID-19.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related