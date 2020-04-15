ST.MARTIN MEETING

As schools across the nation remain closed as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, some Schools are using innovative ways to keep Parents and Teachers informed on educational developments.

The St. Martin’s Secondary School has announced that it is hosting a series of virtual Parent Teachers’ Association, PTA meetings this week, via Zoom.

Before joining the Zoom meeting on a computer or mobile device, Parents have been asked to download the Zoom app from the Download Center. The first meeting is being held this evening for the parents of first form students.

Minister of Education St. Clair Prince announced in Parliament last week that Schools throughout the country would remain closed for an additional two weeks from April 14th

Schools across the nation first closed their doors on March 20th, one week earlier than the scheduled Easter break, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is affecting several countries worldwide.







