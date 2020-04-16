DENTAL SERVICES & COVID-19

The Dental Services Department in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is taking steps to protect health personnel and the public, as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Brendan Richards is the Acting Senior Dental Surgeon in the Dental Services Department of the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment.

Dr. Richards said that the personnel in the Dental Services Department are particularly vulnerable at this time, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Richards said one of the measures being adopted to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 is the deployment of a daily skeleton staff rotation for the Dental Services Department.

Dr. Richards disclosed that limits are also being placed on the number of patients being admitted for dental procedures. He said only 20 patients will be dealt with on a daily basis, and the relevant health guidelines will be adhered to, in the seating arrangements.

He also stressed that only urgent procedures will be carried out during this period.







