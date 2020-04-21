COP ON VINCY BOAT

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John has refuted the contents of a news article posted on social media on Sunday April 19, 2020 by “The New Today Newspaper”.

According to a release from the Royal St. Vincent and the grenadines police force, the article which was headlined “Grenada Coast Guard intercepts boat from SVG with food supplies for Petite Martinique” reported that a Grenadian Coast Guard vessel “turned back a boat from St. Vincent bringing supplies of food and cooking gas to the people of Petite Martinique”.

Today, Commissioner John held talks with his Grenadian counterpart, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edwin Martin and Mr. Brenton Cain, Commander of SVG Coast Guard on the matter at hand and he is informing the general public that according to all available information and intelligence, no such incident has occurred.

Mr. Colin John, SVG Commissioner of Police.

Mr. Edwin Martin, Grenada Commissioner of Police.

Mr. Brenton Cain, Commander of SVG Coast Guard.

